Nepal and Bhutan have proposed adding a separate agenda item on mountain regions and climate change to the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey. The initiative, titled “1.5°C Warming in Mountains,” is intended to entrench consideration of mountain issues in the official process of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Climate Home News reports.

In a submission to the COP31 presidency and the leadership of the UN climate change secretariat, Nepal proposed conducting a scientific assessment of risks associated with exceeding the 1.5°C warming limit, holding an annual high-level dialogue, and creating a dedicated work programme. The country also seeks to improve mountain states’ access to climate finance.

Risks for the Himalayas

Maheshwar Dhakal, head of the Climate Change Management Division at Nepal’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forests and Environment, said that Himalayan countries face shared threats, including glacier collapse and floods caused by glacial lake outburst events. According to him, Nepal is seeking to unite Himalayan countries around this initiative.

At the end of August, the collapse of a glacial slope on the border with Tibet caused a flow of water and debris down the Bhote Koshi River. According to a government needs assessment, more than 6,000 people were killed or went missing as a result of the disaster, while physical and economic losses were estimated at $2.7 billion. Authorities estimate that recovery and reconstruction will require around $4.8 billion.

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Recovery funding

Nepal was provisionally allocated $21.6 million from the new UN Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage to assist after the Bhote Koshi disaster. Dhakal stressed that this amount represents only a small part of the country’s needs.

Nepal’s authorities also want to raise internationally the issue of loans for development projects that are destroyed by climate disasters. As an example, Dhakal cited the Melamchi drinking water supply project, which received $312 million from the Asian Development Bank and was destroyed by a major flood in 2021. The latest disaster on the Bhote Koshi, he said, destroyed 12 hydropower facilities and solar energy systems.

It has not yet been determined whether Nepal and Bhutan’s proposal will be considered at the opening of COP31: governments and the summit’s co-chairs continue consultations.

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