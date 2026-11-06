Nepal declines Latvia’s humanitarian aid — LSM English

On November 6, the Latvian government revoked its decision to provide humanitarian aid to Nepal after the Nepalese authorities concluded that they no longer needed this support. The cargo had been prepared following devastating floods in Nepal at the end of August.

What was planned for delivery

As LSM English reports, on September 9 the Latvian government approved the transfer of 6,000 blankets and 50 rescue helmets to Nepal. The aid was to be provided from state material reserves at Nepal’s request.

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The cargo was prepared by Latvia’s Emergency Medical Service and the State Fire and Rescue Service in cooperation with the State Provision Agency. While Latvian authorities were looking for a suitable and cost-effective way to transport it, the Nepalese side decided after assessing the situation that Latvia’s aid was no longer needed.

The cargo will be returned to the reserve

The blankets and rescue helmets will be returned to Latvia’s state material reserves. In September, the country’s government also decided to transfer €100,000 to the account of a fund specially established by Nepal’s prime minister to assist people affected by natural disasters.

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