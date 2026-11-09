The United Kingdom’s energy system operator, the National Energy System Operator (Neso), issued a rare request for additional electricity volumes due to a forecast of low wind power generation in Europe. On Sunday evening, Neso reported a shortfall of almost 1,400 MW in its capacity reserve between 6:00 and 11:00 on Monday.

As The Guardian reports, the operator needed to find about 800 MW of additional generation within eight hours before a balance check scheduled for 4:00. This roughly corresponds to the capacity of a medium-sized gas-fired power plant.

The reserve shortfall decreased

After the pre-dawn check, Neso issued a second notice on electricity reserves. It stated that the market request had made it possible to reduce the expected shortfall to 500 MW. Additional reserve capacity was not needed, although Neso could have asked power plants to generate more electricity between 8:00 and 11:00.

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The operator also planned to review the system balance again at 7:30. Previously, such notices were usually issued on cold winter evenings, when electricity consumption often reaches its highest level of the year.

There is no risk of outages

A Neso spokesperson described the notice as a standard precautionary measure that gives the market an opportunity to offer additional generating capacity. According to the spokesperson, it is not a warning of outages: there is no risk to electricity supplies for consumers, and the UK energy system remains reliable.

The notice was issued in the absence of network constraints that could have made power plants or wind facilities unavailable. At the same time, the United Kingdom was forecast to export electricity to Europe. The publication notes that the situation may have been linked to weak winds in Europe, which reduced renewable energy generation on the continent at the end of last week.

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