Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at an election rally in Dimona on October 21 that the only way to eliminate the threat posed by Iran is to overthrow the current government there. Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Netanyahu’s statement

According to the Israeli prime minister, Iran sought to destroy Israel and manufacture nuclear bombs, but Israel prevented this. He claims that Tehran has not abandoned its intentions.

Netanyahu also said that he had issued a corresponding order to the Israel Defense Forces, the Mossad intelligence agency and other security services. He did not specify when or how this order would be carried out.

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The statement came during the final week of a tense election campaign in Israel. According to the Financial Times, cited by Asharq Al-Awsat, Netanyahu earlier this month instructed the Israeli military to plan the resumption of strikes on Iran. The publication also reported that US President Donald Trump opposed the idea.

Defense minister’s warning

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the same day at an officer graduation ceremony in the south of the country that the Iranian regime was in its weakest position ever. In his view, this weakness could push Tehran toward the most radical steps.

Katz also said that Israel had identified attempts by its opponents, led by Iran and its allies, to carry out attacks that could affect the outcome of the upcoming Israeli elections.

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