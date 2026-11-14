New Regency sues Michael Mann over Heat screenplay — Variety

New Regency has filed a lawsuit in a dispute with director Michael Mann over the copyright to the screenplay for the 1995 film Heat. The company is asking for Mann’s notices of termination of rights transfers to be declared invalid; through them, he seeks to reclaim the copyright to his screenplay, Variety reports.

Positions of the parties

Earlier this year, Mann’s lawyers sent notices of termination of rights transfers, citing authors’ statutory right to reclaim rights after 35 years. A representative for the director said Mann’s team would vigorously defend his legal rights under copyright law.

According to Mann’s representative, the dispute concerns his original screenwriting works from the 1980s, which later became the basis for Heat. The director developed the characters and plot of the future film for more than two decades, beginning in the 1970s.

New Regency argues in its lawsuit that the screenplay was created as a work made for hire, so the copyright transfer termination mechanism does not apply to it. The company also says Mann’s actions create uncertainty regarding its rights to the original film.

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Agreements and sequel

According to the lawsuit, Warner Bros. obtained the rights to the Heat screenplay in 1994 under an agreement with Mann’s company. New Regency insists that the agreement explicitly defined the screenplay as a work made for hire rather than a transfer of rights that could be terminated.

The lawsuit also states that Mann’s representatives initially referred to an alleged 1988 oral agreement to transfer rights to his companies. Later, two more notices citing other agreements were filed; New Regency considers them invalid.

The dispute is not expected to affect production of Heat 2. Warner Bros. initially planned to handle the sequel, but abandoned the project last year, after which Amazon MGM Studios acquired it. A representative for Mann clarified that filming of Heat 2 is scheduled to begin on January 19.

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