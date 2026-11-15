Hong Kong developer New World Development has proposed a rights issue, aiming to raise about HK$24.9 billion, or $3.17 billion. The company plans to use the funds to reduce debt and strengthen liquidity amid tight lending conditions and a weak property market.

As reported by Channel NewsAsia, which published a Reuters report, shareholders will be offered 11 new shares for every existing share at a price of HK$0.90 per share. This is 26.9% below the theoretical ex-rights price of HK$1.23 and 81.5% below the last closing price.

Support from the controlling shareholder

Controlling shareholder Chow Tai Fook Enterprises, which owns about 45.3% of New World Development, has committed to take up all of its rights entitlement and fully underwrite shares not purchased by other shareholders. The maximum amount of its commitment will be approximately HK$18.7 billion.

Chow Tai Fook Enterprises said it supports the resumption of New World Development’s dividend payments when the company’s financial performance and liquidity allow.

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Debt reduction plans

New World Development plans to use about 34% of the proceeds to repay early 10% of bank loans totaling approximately HK$82 billion. The company intends to extend the maturity of the remaining 90% of these loans by two years.

About another third of the funds raised will be used to repay debt, including senior notes and deferred payments on perpetual securities. Following the rights issue, the net debt-to-total capital ratio is expected to fall from 68.3% to 48.3%.

By the end of 2031, the developer aims to reduce total debt by HK$40 billion to HK$50 billion, to HK$93 billion to HK$103 billion. Trading in New World Development shares is set to resume on Monday after being suspended on Friday ahead of the rights issue announcement.

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