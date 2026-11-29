In the United Kingdom, an independent review found that London’s Metropolitan Police did not immediately recognize the scale of Jewish city residents’ concerns about safety following Hamas’s attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023. As The Jerusalem Post reports, the Fairfield Independent Review stated that the attack on Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester in October 2025 marked a turning point in the police approach.

Community concerns

Jewish organizations told the review’s authors that after October 2023, they repeatedly warned police about changing threat levels and requested stronger protection. In particular, they called for a review of the approach to marches in central London, which, in the view of some Jews, made the city unsafe. Community representatives believed that there was a police response, but that it was not sufficiently comprehensive.

The report also stated that after October 7, antisemitic hate crimes rose sharply, including physical attacks, online death threats, vandalism, and attacks on Jewish shops and schools. At the same time, police faced pressure from supporters of pro-Palestinian protests, who demanded protection of their lawful right to demonstrate.

Strengthening security measures

After the attack on worshippers near Heaton Park Synagogue in the Crumpsall area of Manchester, London’s Metropolitan Police increased contacts with Jewish communities and expanded the visible presence of patrols in areas where Jews live. During that attack, the perpetrator drove a car into people and stabbed them, killing two men; police shot the attacker.

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The review describes expanded police measures: joint patrols by local units, protective security patrols, specialized counterterrorism measures, separate work to investigate hate crimes, and coordination with other police forces across the country. Despite this, arson attacks on Jewish sites occurred in March and several times in April, while on April 29 a man stabbed one man in Southwark and two men at a synagogue in Golders Green.

Trust in local police

Public opinion survey data from the Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime showed that Jewish Londoners are increasingly concerned about hate crime and rate the work of local police less favorably. The share of members of this community who consider hate crime a problem in their area is 22% higher than the London-wide figure.

London police said they accept the review’s recommendations for the next stage of reforms. The force also reported that in July it launched new community protection teams in north-west London, intended to provide more visible, consistent, and intelligence-led patrols.

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