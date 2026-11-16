Independent MP Haines discharged from hospital — The Guardian

In Australia, independent federal MP Helen Haines has been discharged from The Alfred hospital in Melbourne almost a month after a suspected attack. The attack occurred near her electorate office in regional Victoria; she lost both legs after the incident.

Hospital discharge

The Alfred hospital confirmed the discharge on Monday but provided no further details. As The Guardian reports, Haines' office was approached for comment.

Haines represents the Indi electorate in Victoria in the federal parliament. Before her discharge, she was in critical but stable condition.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation into the incident

According to the publication, Haines was struck by a car in Wangaratta on October 19. Wangaratta is located in regional Victoria.

A 43-year-old man has been charged in the case. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

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