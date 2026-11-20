The National Football League has suspended Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua for three games for violating its personal conduct policy. At the time of the decision, the 25-year-old player was already sidelined with knee and toe injuries, BBC Sport reports.

Suspension without pay

Nacua was placed on injured reserve last week, meaning he must miss at least four games. Due to the suspension, the receiver will not receive his salary and will lose $950,000, or about £725,000.

According to ESPN, the NFL warned Nacua that any further violation of the personal conduct policy could result in additional and more severe disciplinary measures, including expulsion from the league.

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Lawsuit and previous incident

In March, a woman filed an assault and battery lawsuit against Nacua. She alleged that on New Year's Eve, the athlete made an antisemitic remark and bit her on the shoulder. Nacua's lawyer denied that his client made such a statement and described the bite as playful horseplay.

Two weeks before that incident, Nacua made an antisemitic gesture during a live broadcast, for which he later apologized. Shortly before the lawsuit was filed, he entered a comprehensive care facility to, as he said, improve his behavior in all aspects of life, and completed a rehabilitation program before the Rams' offseason program began in April.

Nacua was selected by the Rams in the fifth round of the 2023 draft. In 51 NFL games, he has recorded 4,906 receiving yards, averaging 96.2 yards per game. The current season is the last of his rookie contract.

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