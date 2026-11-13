Japanese public broadcaster NHK has announced 41 performers for the 77th New Year’s music show Kohaku Uta Gassen, which will air on December 31 at 7:20 p.m. The participants include seven debutants: idol groups Ae! Group, Ebidan, Monaki, Cutie Street and =LOVE, singer Ayumu Imazu, and rock band Macaroni Empitsu. The Japan Times reports this.

Debutants and returning artists

The lineup was presented at the NHK television center in Tokyo’s Shibuya district. Macaroni Empitsu, a quartet founded in 2012, will perform at Kohaku for the first time. Ayumu Imazu was included in the program after his song Musubi became a viral hit in Japan in recent months.

L’Arc-en-Ciel, who are marking the band’s 35th anniversary and last appeared on the program in 2011, will return to the show. Singer Kyary Pamyu Pamyu will perform after a 12-year break, while Anri will appear for the first time since 1996. T.M.Revolution, TMNetwork and Misato Watanabe are also listed in the program.

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Special performance and hosts

Koshi Inaba, a member of the rock duo B’z, will be a special participant. He will mark 30 years of his solo career by performing Touch, which was the theme for Netflix Japan’s coverage of this year’s World Baseball Classic.

The only non-Japanese performer in the current lineup is South Korean group Illit, which will perform at Kohaku for the third time. The show will be hosted by actors Mana Ashida, Masato Sakai and Kazunari Ninomiya, while NHK presenter Naoko Suzuki will serve as master of ceremonies for the third consecutive time.

Kohaku Uta Gassen first aired on radio in 1951 and became a television program two years later. Performers are traditionally divided into the red women’s team and the white men’s team, with the winner determined by viewers’ and judges’ votes. This year’s theme is “Let’s move forward together with song.”

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