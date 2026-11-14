In England, United Kingdom, the National Health Service (NHS) risks failing to meet its interim target for the timely start of cancer treatment for nearly 10,000 patients by March 2027. According to The Guardian, in September, 70.7% of patients started treatment within 62 days of an urgent referral or an urgency upgrade by a consultant. In August, this figure was 71.9%.

The NHS has set an interim target of starting treatment within the established 62-day timeframe for 80% of cancer patients by March 2027. According to calculations by the charity Radiotherapy UK, to achieve this indicator, the service needs to start treatment on time for approximately 24,400 people each month. Currently, this figure stands at around 21,500 patients, meaning the monthly shortfall reaches 2,850 people and the cumulative shortfall is 9,490.

Differences by cancer type

The analysis also revealed significant differences between types of cancer. Within two months, treatment was started for 70.1% of patients with prostate cancer and 68.8% of patients with breast cancer. At the same time, treatment was started within the established timeframe for 60.9% of lung cancer patients, 60% of patients with gynaecological cancers, and 56.5% of people with head and neck cancer.

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There was also a noticeable regional difference: in the Midlands, treatment was started on time for 66.6% of patients, while in London the figure was 77.3%.

Staff and equipment shortages

Radiotherapy UK chair and oncologist Pat Price said the government would not meet the target because of a shortage of staff and equipment for the number of patients needing help. Stephen Harden, president of the Royal College of Radiologists, linked dangerous delays in diagnosis and treatment to chronic shortages of clinical radiologists and clinical oncologists, as well as a recruitment freeze for these specialists.

According to Cancer Research UK calculations, only 55.4% of cancer patients over the past year received a diagnosis no later than 28 days after an urgent referral, against a target of 80%. At the same time, 79.1% of people whose cancer was not confirmed received a response within the established timeframe. The Department of Health and Social Care said that all three cancer service standards had improved compared with last year, but acknowledged the need for further changes.

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