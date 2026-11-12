In the United Kingdom, NHS England has removed from its website a claim that 137 hospital trusts are benefiting from Palantir’s health data platform. As The Guardian reports, this happened after 29 trusts said that the system had either not yet been launched at their sites or that its applications were not being used.

The list of institutions was removed

Previously, NHS England published a list of organisations marked as already working with the Federated Data Platform and benefiting from it. The artificial intelligence-enabled platform was intended to help improve treatment outcomes, increase operating theatre efficiency and speed up patient discharge.

Following responses from 29 trusts, the initial list of hospitals disappeared from the website, according to the publication. A less detailed NHS England page now states that the system’s early users are already seeing results, including reduced administrative work, faster patient pathways and more time for care.

Review of NHS England’s claims

The UK Office for Statistics Regulation is examining NHS England’s claims about the scale of the system’s use. The regulator had previously warned that the NHS had no evidence to support a claim of more than 100,000 additional operations thanks to the Federated Data Platform.

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Ministers are considering extending Palantir’s £330 million contract until 2029. The American company was brought in to work with the large volumes of health data held by NHS England.

Reaction from politicians and the union

Labour MP Ben Coleman, a member of the parliamentary Health and Social Care Committee, called the situation worrying. He said NHS England’s unverified claims undermine trust and called for Palantir to be replaced with an open data platform for which hospital trusts and British technology companies could create tools.

The healthcare workers’ union Unison also urged the government not to extend the contract. Palantir said ending the deal would mean putting politics above patients’ interests. NHS England did not respond to requests for comment.

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