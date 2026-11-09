The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened a probe into 2,895 vehicles of Alphabet’s autonomous driving unit, Waymo. The regulator is examining reports of traffic safety violations related to the vehicles’ behavior when encountering school buses, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Review of the software update

NHTSA will determine whether the software update that Waymo implemented as part of a recall in December 2025 remedied the identified defect. According to the regulator, the defect could have caused vehicles, after initially slowing down or stopping, to pass a school bus with red flashing lights activated or its stop sign extended.

The agency said that most of the recorded incidents occurred after November 2025, when Waymo reported completing the software fix for all vehicles affected by it.

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Separate investigation in California

As part of the new probe, NHTSA will assess the adequacy of the solution used by Waymo and determine the causes of incidents that occurred after the update.

Separately, in January, the regulator opened an investigation after a Waymo autonomous vehicle collided with a child near an elementary school in Santa Monica, California.

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