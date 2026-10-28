In China, a petition reportedly circulated among students at 14 universities, including Peking University, calls for restoring constitutional term limits for the president. Taipei Times reports that it circulated on Monday, when the plenum of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party began.

Petition demands

The document, titled “Joint Appeal by a Group of University Students of the Republic,” was initially published on a Chinese-language website but was soon removed. It demanded the restoration of constitutional limits on the terms of China’s leaders and the definition of the functions and powers of the presidential office.

The petition also called for convening a national people’s conference for democratic constitutional changes and improving mechanisms for the election, oversight and recall of officials. It separately addressed protecting opportunities to discuss public affairs.

The text described the abolition of constitutionally defined limits for the offices of president and vice president as something that had confused and alarmed students. The petition’s authors said that state stability should rest on the predictability of institutions rather than dependence on one person.

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Taiwan’s response

Taiwan’s Minister of the Mainland Affairs Council, Chiu Chui-cheng, told reporters in Taipei that, in his view, every intellectual with a conscience would support the open appeal regardless of its origin. He also said that Chinese professors with whom he spoke in 2017, before cross-strait exchanges were suspended, expressed similar objections to Xi Jinping’s lifelong presidency.

According to Chiu, academics at the time believed that political tradition required Xi Jinping to put forward a successor rather than seek additional terms. He also said that after the Chinese Communist Party concentrated power around one leader, the ability of intellectuals to correct political mistakes disappeared completely.

In March 2018, Xi Jinping led the process of introducing constitutional amendments that enabled him to hold the presidency for life, consolidate power and weaken institutional constraints. Radio Free Asia reported that it was unable to determine whether the appeal originated in China: the Siyuan Lake BBS website was hosted in South Korea, and the authors’ personal details were not provided. At the same time, screenshots obtained by Liberty Times indicated that the petition was published on at least 17 forums linked to Chinese universities.

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