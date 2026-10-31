The US military conducts missions over the Strait of Hormuz every night, supporting the blockade of Iranian ports along the waterway and protecting merchant vessels from possible attacks by Iran. The Jerusalem Post reported this, citing The Wall Street Journal.

Defense of shipping

Pilots and crew members of the USS George Washington aircraft carrier, which has been in the region since August, told the publication about daily operations and round-the-clock patrols of the strait. According to them, the airspace over the approximately 20-mile-wide waterway is saturated with various aerial objects, leaving fighter pilots little time to respond to missiles or other weapons launched from the Iranian coast.

Rear Adm. Jeffrey Himes, commander of the USS George Washington carrier strike group, said US forces consistently intercept threats to commercial shipping. According to him, aircraft promptly intercept and shoot down anti-ship cruise missiles or drones if they are launched at vessels.

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US Central Command said that the protection provided by the US Navy has enabled partners in the Persian Gulf to export more than 1.5 billion barrels of crude oil since summer. More than 3,000 commercial vessels have passed through the Strait of Hormuz without incident over the past six months. CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper also said that Iran has been unable to export oil since the blockade was imposed.

Strain on equipment and personnel

At the same time, frequent night flights put strain on aircraft, flight crews, and mechanics who service the fighters. Eddie Schaefer, an officer in the aircraft carrier's technical unit, explained that intensive flights accelerate equipment wear and increase maintenance needs.

US Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle said the Navy takes this strain into account and has established a ship maintenance center at the Diego Garcia base in the Indian Ocean. According to the WSJ, the United States maintains 50,000 troops and 20 ships in the Middle East, while monthly spending on munitions, fuel, supplies, and other needs amounts to between $2 billion and $3 billion.

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