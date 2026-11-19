In the United Kingdom, researchers found an association between frequent night-shift work and minor differences in heart structure and heart muscle function. This was reported by News-Medical, citing a study published in the European Heart Journal – Cardiovascular Imaging.

Data from more than 42,000 people

The authors analyzed data from the prospective UK Biobank cohort, which included 42,671 men and women. The average age of participants at the start of the study was 52 years, and 1,322 people reported frequently working night shifts. Participants who had cardiovascular disease at baseline were not included in the analysis.

According to cardiac magnetic resonance imaging results, people who frequently worked night shifts had slightly thicker heart walls relative to the size of the main pumping chamber and slightly smaller heart chambers. A minor difference was also found in one measure of heart muscle contraction. At the same time, the researchers recorded no significant difference in ejection fraction, a standard measure of the heart's overall pumping function.

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Differences in blood indicators

Frequent night work was also associated with differences in certain blood biomarkers. In particular, participants had lower levels of DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid associated with heart and vascular health, as well as some indicators related to high-density lipoproteins. At the same time, they had higher markers associated with triglycerides and inflammation.

Study author Muwei Li of Zhengzhou University emphasized that the work was observational and does not prove that night shifts directly damage the heart. The identified differences were small population-level average indicators and do not mean that all night-shift workers will develop heart disease or heart failure.

The scientists noted that further research with repeated assessments of night-work schedules and cardiac imaging is needed. They also pointed to limitations: UK Biobank participants were predominantly healthy volunteers of European ancestry, which limits the ability to generalize the findings to other population groups.

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