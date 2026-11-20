The Dutch government has unveiled a plan to develop the national defense technological and industrial base through 2030. €1.6 billion has been allocated for its implementation. The program aims to expand the country’s defense industry by 40% and bring sector revenue to approximately €15 billion, Defense News reports.

The priorities include integrated air and missile defense, data-driven command and digital resilience, unmanned and autonomous systems, as well as troop sustainment. The government said that the nature of warfare is changing under the influence of space technologies, the electromagnetic spectrum, artificial intelligence, cyber capabilities, drones and long-range weapons.

Production and supply

Of the total budget, €600 million will be directed toward industrial ecosystems and scaling up production, €320 million toward international cooperation, and another €150 million toward improving supply chain resilience. The government also expects the domestic share of defense industry revenue to grow by 50% and exceed €10 billion by 2030, while exports are expected to increase by approximately 25%.

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From 2027, the Ministry of Defense plans to attach greater importance to the origin of products and suppliers in procurement. Starting in the first quarter of 2028, new procurement rules are to be introduced that will take into account the origin of raw materials and components, as well as supply chain transparency.

Fund and institute

To improve defense companies’ access to financing, the Ministry of Defense and Invest-NL will create a €200 million fund for dual-use enterprises in the defense and security sectors. A National Defense Technology Institute is also planned to be established in 2028. Its annual budget is expected to grow to €350 million by 2030, and its task will be to accelerate innovation and scale up production.

The Netherlands intends to strengthen protection for strategically important defense companies against unwanted takeovers and investments, as well as against leaks of sensitive technologies and expertise. Additional legal instruments for this are planned to be introduced from 2028. The country also intends to cooperate in priority areas with Belgium, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the countries of Northern Europe.

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