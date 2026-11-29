In The Hague, the Netherlands, the Netherlands and Indonesia will co-chair a high-level meeting of the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution on Monday. Anadolu Agency reported this on November 29.

Support for the two-state solution

On Sunday, the Netherlands marked the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. In a post on social media platform X, the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed its support for a just and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians based on an agreed two-state solution.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The ministry also said that the Netherlands would host the meeting together with Indonesia. The ministry linked the event to its support for this approach to settlement.

Meeting in The Hague

According to the agency, the aim of the meeting is to turn political support into coordinated measures to preserve Palestinian statehood, uphold international law, and end the Israeli occupation.

Read us on