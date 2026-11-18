The Netherlands has opposed a US Congress initiative that envisages tightening restrictions on the sale to China of advanced equipment for manufacturing microchips, including products made by the Dutch company ASML. The country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called Washington’s attempt to set rules for Dutch companies unacceptable, Politico reports.

Dispute over export rules

The bipartisan MATCH Act bill proposes giving US allies, including the Netherlands and Japan, 150 days to align restrictions on the sale and servicing of advanced chipmaking equipment in China with US rules. If this does not happen or if the countries fail to demonstrate progress, the bill requires the US Department of Commerce to unilaterally extend US export controls to equipment supplied from these countries.

A spokesperson for the Dutch Foreign Ministry said the main issue with the bill is its extraterritorial nature. According to the spokesperson, each state is independently responsible for its national security policy and export controls, while extraterritorial measures contradict this principle in relations between partners.

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Risks for ASML and suppliers

ASML is a key manufacturer of high-precision lithography machines used to imprint patterns onto silicon wafers. China accounted for nearly one-third of the company’s revenue last year, so new restrictions could further narrow ASML’s ability to sell and service equipment on the Chinese market.

The Netherlands already introduced export controls on less advanced deep ultraviolet lithography, or DUV, systems in 2023. ASML has not supplied its most advanced extreme ultraviolet lithography, or EUV, systems to China. The MATCH Act could extend restrictions to additional types of DUV equipment and tighten rules for servicing it in China.

ASML Chief Financial Officer Roger Dassen previously warned that further restrictions could accelerate the development of competing technologies in China. Concerns about the bill have also been voiced in Germany: Germany’s ZEISS produces high-precision lenses and mirrors for ASML machines.

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