Naval Group has signed a contract with Dutch company Van Halteren Technologies to supply anchor winches for the conventional attack submarine variant of Scorpène. This is the first contract in the submarine sector to expand Team Orka’s cooperation beyond the Replacement Netherlands Submarine Capability programme, European Security and Defence reports.

Cooperation beyond the Orka programme

Team Orka is led by Naval Group. The team includes a network of Dutch companies involved in building new Orka-class submarines for the Royal Netherlands Navy.

The expansion of the partnership is based on Naval Group’s ties with Dutch industry established under the submarine replacement programme. Under the Industrial Cooperation Agreement with the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs, Naval Group committed to supporting long-term cooperation and knowledge exchange with the Dutch shipbuilding industry.

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Winch adaptation

Last year, the companies signed a contract to supply central hydraulic power units, cooling and food freezing systems, as well as anchor winches and capstans for Orka-class submarines. Van Halteren Technologies had previously participated in the development of hydraulic systems for the Royal Netherlands Navy’s Walrus-class submarines.

Van Halteren Technologies CEO Izaak Weerman said that the design of the anchor winch for Orka had been adapted for use on Scorpène submarines. Naval Group’s director in the Netherlands, Mark Donderwinkel, said the contract demonstrates the value of the Dutch industry’s knowledge and experience for the company’s international programmes.

Naval Group describes Scorpène as a multipurpose stealth submarine for operations at great and shallow depths. It is intended, among other tasks, for combating surface ships and submarines, special operations and intelligence gathering.

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