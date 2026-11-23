The Dutch data protection authority has urged consumers not to buy smart glasses with cameras and artificial intelligence features. The regulator warned that such devices could violate the privacy of people near the user and create security risks for the owners themselves, TechCrunch reports.

Recording in public places

The agency said that using internet-connected glasses capable of recording continuously to capture people in public places is almost always prohibited. Critics of such devices note that they can be used to film people without their consent, including to stalk women.

Some models have recording light indicators. However, privacy advocates consider such signals insufficiently noticeable. Mobile apps capable of detecting smart-glasses users nearby have also already been created.

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Errors during testing

The Dutch regulator also warned about incorrect and dangerous results that the devices may produce. During one test, an unnamed pair of glasses gave dating advice to an adult who said they were interested in a minor.

In another case, the glasses misread a medicine label and stated that they had called an ambulance, although this had not happened. The Dutch authorities’ recommendation came after the Norwegian government said in September that it was considering a ban on devices with cameras.

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