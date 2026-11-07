Nigeria’s national team defeated Japan 2-1 in the final of the FIFA U-17 Girls’ World Cup, held in Rabat, Morocco. The team, known as the Flamingos, won the trophy for the first time and became the first African national team to win the tournament, Premium Times reports.

Goals in the final

Nigeria took the lead in the 39th minute through a long-range strike by Awawu Bashiru. Japan goalkeeper Kou Kadowaki failed to hold the ball, and it ended up in the net. In the 47th minute, Oluebube Umejiaku doubled Nigeria’s advantage.

The Japanese team reduced the deficit in the 80th minute, when Fuki Ito scored. In stoppage time, the Nigerians retained their narrow lead and saw out the victory at the Mohammed VI Football Complex.

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Path to the title

Nigeria’s campaign at the tournament began with a 1-2 defeat to Poland. After that, Akem Busari’s team defeated Puerto Rico and reigning champions North Korea in the group stage, before overcoming Mexico and Venezuela in the playoffs.

In the semifinals, the Flamingos beat Brazil 3-1, with Bashiru scoring twice. This result sent Nigeria into the competition’s first final in its history. Before the current tournament, the team’s best result had been third place at the 2022 World Cup in India.

Japan won the tournament in 2014 and were finalists in 2010 and 2016. The defeat to Nigeria was a setback for the Japanese national team in its fourth final. FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Confederation of African Football President Patrice Motsepe watched the match in Rabat from the stands.

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