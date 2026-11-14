Nigeria beat Tanzania 3-1 in Africa Cup qualifying — BBC Sport

Nigeria's national team beat Tanzania 3-1 in Uyo in qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. Forward Tolu Arokodare scored twice after coming on as a substitute, while Alhassan Yusuf scored the hosts' first goal. This was reported by BBC Sport.

Arokodare's double after the break

The Nigerians opened the scoring as early as the second minute, with Yusuf scoring from an Ademola Lookman assist. Tanzania equalised after half an hour through Alphonce Msanga.

Arokodare came on after the break and restored the hosts' lead in the 52nd minute, turning Wilfred Ndidi's low cross into the net. Eight minutes later, the forward, who plays for Ajax on a season-long loan from Wolverhampton, received a pass from Moses Usor on the left flank and scored Nigeria's third goal.

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Group standings

After three matches, Eric Chelle's team are one point behind Group L leaders Guinea-Bissau. Tanzania, as one of the host countries of the tournament's final stage, have already secured a place at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Nigeria are competing for the group's only qualifying spot.

In other qualifying matches, Libya won 2-0 away to Tunisia, while Kenya salvaged a 2-2 draw against South Africa in the 90th minute. Burkina Faso defeated Mauritania 1-0 thanks to a 94th-minute goal by Elohim Kaboré, while Ethiopia beat Mozambique 1-0.

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