Nigeria’s federal authorities and the Benue State government plan to expand the Wurukum flyover in the city of Makurdi to improve traffic flow near the busy roundabout. The proposed changes include increasing the width of the carriageway on each side of the structure. This was reported by Premium Times Nigeria.

Project review

The Federal Controller of Works in Benue State, Mukaila Danladi, said that certain construction elements are being reviewed following an appeal by state Governor Hyacinth Alia. According to him, the changes are intended to increase the flyover’s capacity and ease vehicle movement around the Wurukum roundabout.

The original design provided for a total flyover width of 11 metres: two 3.65-metre carriageways, a 0.7-metre-wide pedestrian walkway and a 0.4-metre-wide median strip. Under the proposed version, the carriageway width on each side is to be 10.3 metres, while the median strip is to be one metre wide. The revised design still requires approval.

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Construction progress

According to Danladi, construction of the flyover is 69.87% complete. The design review has slowed work on the components affected by the changes. Once the updated plan is approved, the authorities may introduce additional diversions in the construction area. Some previous traffic restrictions have already been lifted to ease movement.

Construction of the flyover officially began on 15 September 2025 as part of the second phase of the dual-carriageway Makurdi–Ninth Mile road project. The flyover is part of the first section of this route. Danladi also said that work on approximately 150 kilometres of the Makurdi–Otukpo–Ninth Mile–Enugu road has reached the layer before asphalt paving, while the final asphalt surface has been completed on about 87 kilometres.

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