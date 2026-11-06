Nigeria will host the African Global Fashion Games in 2028. Participants from different countries will compete in seven disciplines dedicated to design, crafts, textile work and innovation, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

The competition was initiated by the Confederation of African Fashion (CAFA). The organization said the project is intended to bring together designers, investors and government representatives to showcase African creativity and seek business opportunities in the continent’s fashion industry.

Competitions every three years

CAFA President Aare Lai Labode announced the plans in Lagos during an event marking the first anniversary of the African Fashion Industry Development Charter. The event was held alongside the Creative Africa Nexus 2026 weekend.

According to CAFA’s plan, the games will be held every three years, alternating between African countries and international hosts. Participating countries are also to add a thread to a shared piece called the World Cloth.

The competition is part of CAFA’s broader strategy to develop Africa’s fashion and textile industries through policy changes, local production, investment and international partnerships.

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Charter and textile production

Labode said the African fashion economy is estimated at $60 billion, although its potential could reach $500 billion, in his assessment. He cited insufficient manufacturing infrastructure, limited financing and weak professional standards among the challenges.

According to UNESCO data for 2023 cited by him, cotton is produced in 37 of Africa’s 54 countries. At the same time, the continent exports about $15.5 billion worth of textiles annually and imports textiles, clothing and footwear worth $23.1 billion.

Nigeria signed the African Fashion Industry Development Charter on November 5, 2025, becoming the first country to join this framework. CAFA is also exploring the possibility of partnerships with Austria and Turkey to establish a central textile factory that will serve African countries.

According to CAFA, Rwanda is moving toward formalizing its participation in the charter and could become the second participating country and the first in East Africa. The organization is also holding discussions with Liberia and Ghana.

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