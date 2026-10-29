Nigeria’s Federal Executive Council has approved the allocation of about ₦631.3 billion for nine road infrastructure projects across the country. The decision was made at a council meeting chaired by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Largest road contracts

Works Minister David Umahi said the projects involve the construction, reconstruction and rehabilitation of key road corridors. ₦167 billion was approved for the reconstruction of the 95-kilometre Etuke—Okeni—Ankpa—Otukpa road in Kogi State.

Another ₦209 billion will be allocated to the reconstruction of the 81.1-kilometre Ado—Ilave—Ilumoba—Ikole road in Ekiti State; the project also includes a bridge. ₦62 billion was approved for the Tungo—Karamti road, which will connect Adamawa and Taraba states. The project includes five bridges.

Road repairs and a regional corridor

The council also approved ₦20.257 billion for an 18-kilometre road linking Asiago with the Port Harcourt—Enugu highway. An additional ₦30 billion was allocated for repair work on damaged sections of the East—West Road.

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Separately, ₦11.33 billion was approved for a road project previously carried out by the Abia State government. According to the minister, the decision was made after funding was discontinued under the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. tax credit scheme. Another ₦28.218 billion was approved for the rehabilitation of a 17-kilometre section of the Sokoto—Illela road, route A1.

Umahi also said that the first 118-kilometre section of the Abuja—Kaduna—Zaria road was completed in 30 months, including 81 kilometres built with reinforced concrete pavement. Work on the second 164-kilometre section is nearing completion, with 16 kilometres remaining to be paved. The entire 375-kilometre Abuja—Kaduna—Zaria—Kano corridor is planned to be equipped with solar street lighting.

The minister also said that representatives of countries along the Lagos—Abidjan coastal highway are to discuss a financing mechanism for the project. Under the proposed scheme, the African Development Bank would provide loans to participating countries to finance their sections of the highway.

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