Nigeria, together with six West African countries, is advancing a proposal to create a highly protected marine protected area on the high seas, in the confluence zone of the Guinea and Canary Currents. Nigeria is working on the initiative through the West African BBNJ Coordination Committee, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Nigeria’s position was presented by the country’s national coordinator for the Convention on Biological Diversity, Sikeade Egbuwalo, during the BBNJ First Movers event devoted to achieving the global 30×30 target. It envisages conserving at least 30% of the world’s land and marine areas by 2030.

Regional coordination

According to Egbuwalo, countries need to act jointly to effectively protect the ocean, as marine ecosystems and the livelihoods associated with them are not limited by state borders. The confluence zone of the Guinea and Canary Currents is important for biodiversity, migratory species and fish populations linking the high seas with national waters.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Nigerian representative stressed that meeting the 30×30 target should not be reduced to merely formally designating a share of the ocean as protected. According to her, networks of marine protected areas must be ecologically representative, connected and properly managed. Cooperation among countries, she said, will make it possible to pool scientific resources, exchange marine data and identify areas where protection will have the greatest ecological effect.

Fisheries, control and financing

Egbuwalo also called for combining marine conservation with fisheries management, food security and the protection of coastal communities. When assessing the proposed area, Nigeria took into account species important for the food supply, economy and culture of local communities, including the needs of small-scale fishers, women involved in fish processing and trade, and other ocean users.

Among the key conditions for the initiative, the Nigerian representative named monitoring, control and enforcement, including joint surveillance, satellite monitoring, the exchange of vessel movement data and cooperation with regional fisheries organizations. She also pointed to the need for financing, technology and capacity-building for developing countries to implement the UN BBNJ Agreement on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity beyond national jurisdiction.

Read us on