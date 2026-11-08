In Nigeria, Francis Okogun, a representative of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), said that the agency had detained South African citizens in recent months who are suspected of bringing drugs into the country. At a security agencies briefing in Abuja on November 5, he also said that South Africans allegedly help cartels move drug shipments from Nigeria to other parts of the world, Daily Maverick reports.

Heroin and cocaine cases

In September, the NDLEA reported that 38-year-old Jessica Ann Will of South Africa had been sentenced in Nigeria to 25 years in prison for importing 5.75 kg of heroin. She was detained in July at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja: according to the agency, 14 blocks of heroin were found in the woman's luggage. The NDLEA claims that during the inspection, she attempted to use her three-year-old son to avoid a thorough search.

The agency also stated that Will arrived in Abuja from Cambodia via Doha. According to the NDLEA, she was part of a transnational drug trafficking network together with her husband or partner. Daily Maverick notes that Will's partner was reportedly detained in South Africa in July.

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On October 7, another South African citizen, identified as Qhina Beauty, was detained at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos. The NDLEA said that 36.65 kg of cocaine, divided into 30 blocks, was found in her two travel bags. According to the agency, the woman was due to fly to South Africa via Doha and told investigators that she had been promised 20,000 rand for successfully delivering the cargo.

Another detention

In October, South African citizen Jessie Gebashe was detained at Port Harcourt airport, according to the NDLEA. The agency claims that nearly 33 kg of cannabis was concealed in her luggage. According to the agency, she was flying from Thailand via Doha and stated during questioning that she had previously transported drugs through other African countries.

Okogun made these statements amid disputes over claims that Nigerian citizens are involved in organized crime and drug trafficking in South Africa. The South African government reported that, as of July 7, 2026, more than 500 Nigerian citizens had passed through the country's criminal justice system in cases involving various offenses.

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