Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has warned citizens, particularly people with underlying medical conditions, about transiting through Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The ministry said that Nigerians with health problems have died this year while transiting through the Ethiopian capital.

Risks for passengers

As BBC News reports, Nigeria’s Foreign Ministry believes that passengers with cardiovascular and respiratory illnesses face an increased risk. The ministry urged people whose condition may worsen at high altitude to exercise caution when planning a route through Addis Ababa and to seek medical advice in advance.

At the same time, the ministry stressed that it does not intend to discourage citizens from travelling through the Ethiopian capital. The ministry did not disclose the names of those who died or the causes of their deaths.

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Addis Ababa’s altitude

Addis Ababa is located at an altitude of 2,334 metres above sea level and is one of the world’s highest capital cities. Bole Airport is a major aviation hub connecting Africa, the Middle East and Asia, serving millions of passengers annually.

Experts note that at high altitude the air is thinner, so less oxygen enters the bloodstream. As a result, the heart has to work harder, which may cause complications in people with heart or lung diseases. Even in healthy people, a lack of oxygen can cause dizziness, fatigue and shortness of breath.

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