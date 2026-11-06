The Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) has called on Nigeria’s federal government to give economic reforms a “human dimension,” as many residents of the country are suffering from economic hardship and a declining standard of living. ANA President Usman Akanbi made the statement on October 30 in Abuja at the opening of the organization’s 45th international convention at the Mamman Jiya Vatsa Writers’ Village, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Akanbi acknowledged that the government is undertaking, in his words, extensive structural reforms and working on infrastructure development. At the same time, he stressed that their success should be measured primarily by their impact on citizens’ well-being. The association’s president said that reforms, even if they are well-intentioned, should not be perceived by the population as punishment.

According to him, the authorities must restore public trust and give young Nigerians reason to believe in a better future. Akanbi also believes that the well-being of the population should remain one of the central benchmarks of public policy.

Security and roads

The ANA head called on the federal government to intensify efforts to overcome insecurity in the country. According to him, writers and other people travelling on the roads face risks of kidnapping, armed robbery and other threats.

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Akanbi drew attention to the poor condition of roads in the country’s interior areas, including collapsed bridges and neglected roads. He noted that, alongside the proposed coastal and border highways, more attention should be paid to routes connecting farms with markets and villages with cities.

Statement ahead of the 2027 elections

The association’s president also warned politicians and their supporters against provocative behavior as preparations for the 2027 general elections proceed. He called on participants in the political process to exercise restraint so that electoral competition does not develop into hostility or violence.

The theme of the ANA convention is “Literature, Security and Nigeria’s Place in the World.” Akanbi said that insecurity affects not only people’s lives and livelihoods, but also restricts creativity and intellectual development. Under such conditions, he said, it is difficult for farmers to reach their fields, traders to travel safely, and children to attend school.

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