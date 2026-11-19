The US National Institute on Aging, part of the NIH, has allocated $43 million for a five-year expansion of an international observational study of inherited early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. The funding will go to the Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer Network Observational Study project, coordinated by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri. As reported by News-Medical, the funds are intended to make it possible to double the number of study participants.

Study of the inherited form of the disease

The DIAN network was launched in 2008. Since then, more than 750 people from families with rare genetic mutations that cause Alzheimer’s disease at a young age have been enrolled in observation. If one parent carries such a mutation, each child has a 50% chance of inheriting it. Nearly all mutation carriers eventually develop dementia, often in their 40s or 50s.

Participants undergo the same memory tests, brain scans, and blood and cerebrospinal fluid analyses. Researchers compare data from people who inherited the mutation with indicators from their relatives without it. About three-quarters of participants had no symptoms when they joined the project, making it possible to observe the early asymptomatic stages of the disease.

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Support for prevention trials

According to the network’s director, Professor of Neurology Eric McDade, the predictable age at which symptoms appear in such families makes it possible to track the development of the disease 20 or more years before memory impairment. He noted that the biological processes in this inherited form are similar to those in the far more common late-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

The observational project also serves as a comparison group in clinical trials of the Knight Family DIAN Trials Unit, where participants receive experimental drugs. A separate international prevention trial is examining whether an amyloid-targeting drug can prevent the formation of amyloid plaques in people who are up to 25 years away from the expected onset of symptoms.

The new funding also provides for expanding work in Latin America, studying mutation carriers who did not develop symptoms even after the expected age of onset, and long-term follow-up of participants receiving anti-amyloid immunotherapy.

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