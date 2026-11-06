Researchers at the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) have found an association between higher blood plasma levels of two per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and a higher incidence of estrogen receptor-negative, or ER-negative, breast cancer. The substances are perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS), News-Medical reports.

Study findings

Scientists measured 17 types of PFAS in blood samples collected several years before participants were diagnosed with cancer. Participants with the highest PFOA levels had a 67% higher incidence of ER-negative breast cancer than the group with the lowest levels of this substance. For PFOS, the incidence was 93% higher — nearly twice as high.

These figures reflect the relative difference between the study groups rather than an individual likelihood of developing cancer. At the same time, the researchers did not establish a clear association between PFOA and PFOS levels and the overall risk of breast cancer.

Who was included in the study

The analysis is based on data from the Sister Study, conducted by the NIH National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. The main study included 50,884 women aged 35 to 74 from the United States and Puerto Rico, recruited between 2003 and 2009. At the time of enrollment, none had been diagnosed with breast cancer, but each had a full or half-sister with such a diagnosis.

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For the PFAS analysis, researchers included 1,609 women who later developed breast cancer, as well as a comparison group of 2,269 participants. The results were published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

Why this type of tumor was studied

ER-negative tumors lack the receptors through which estrogen promotes the growth of cancer cells. Compared with estrogen-sensitive tumors, they are generally more aggressive and associated with worse outcomes. The authors suggested that PFAS may affect risk through non-hormonal biological mechanisms, including changes in gene activity or the immune system, but these mechanisms were not tested in the study.

PFOA and PFOS belong to the group of PFAS often referred to as “forever chemicals” because they break down poorly in the environment and can remain in the body for years. These compounds have largely been phased out and replaced with newer PFAS, so the scientists called for possible risks associated with the substitutes to be assessed separately.

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