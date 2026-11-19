In the United States, Republican Congressman Nick Begich is projected by Decision Desk HQ to win a second term in the U.S. House of Representatives from Alaska. He represents the state’s sole congressional district in the lower chamber of Congress.

As The Hill reports, Decision Desk HQ projected Begich to receive 51.35% of the vote, compared with 48.65% for his closest opponent, independent candidate Bill Hill. Democrats supported Hill.

Race participants

Democrat Eric Hafner and Libertarian Party candidate James McDermott also took part in the four-way general election. Democrat Matt Schultz ended his campaign before the primary, stating that “democracy itself is under threat,” and urged supporters to back Hill.

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After the summer nonpartisan primary, the Alaska Democratic Party also endorsed Hill rather than Hafner. The outlet reported that Hafner has no ties to the state and is incarcerated in New York.

History of the seat

Begich won the seat for Republicans in 2024, defeating Democrat Mary Peltola. Alaska is traditionally considered a Republican-leaning state, although voters have previously supported independent candidates and moderate Democrats. In particular, independent Bill Walker was elected governor in 2014, while Peltola won a special election for the U.S. House in 2022 and later secured a full term.

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