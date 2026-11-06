Japan’s Nikkei 225 falls more than 7% — The Japan Times

Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock index fell by more than 7% on the morning of November 6, dropping below 60,000 points for the first time since May. As of 10:25, the index was down 7.09%, The Japan Times reports.

Decline after US trading

The Japanese market reacted to a significant decline on Wall Street the previous day. The Nasdaq Composite index fell 5.5% overnight, marking its biggest drop since April 2025. The S&P 500 lost 4.4%, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which includes the 30 largest US companies in the semiconductor sector, plunged 12.3%.

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Technology stocks under pressure

In Japan, shares of companies linked to artificial intelligence, chip production and data centers were hit the hardest. Rohm shares fell 20%, Furukawa Electric shares dropped more than 19%, and Resonac shares declined 15%. Kioxia shares fell by more than 12%, while SoftBank Group shares lost 11%.

Japan’s broader Topix index also declined by more than 6% in morning trading. According to the publication, the sell-off took place amid growing concerns over investments in data centers and artificial intelligence following the convincing victory of the Democratic Party in the US midterm elections.

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