A court in San Francisco, United States, sentenced technology consultant Nima Momeni to 16 years to life in prison for the second-degree murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee. Momeni, 42, has been held in San Francisco County Jail since late April 2023, when he was detained in connection with Lee’s death, The Guardian reports.

Statements at the hearing

Relatives of both men and Momeni himself spoke at the sentencing hearing. The victim’s daughter, Scout Lee, who was 14 when her father was killed, told the judge that her world was destroyed after his death. She said Momeni took away not only her father, but also her best friend.

The convicted man’s mother, Mahnaz Tayarani, urged the court to consider her son’s entire life, not only his crime. Momeni apologized and said he had never intended to cause anyone pain or suffering.

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Case circumstances

Bob Lee created the mobile payment service Cash App and at the time of his death was chief product officer at the cryptocurrency company MobileCoin. His death in 2023 caused a major stir in the US technology industry.

Prosecutors argued that Momeni became angry with Lee because he had introduced his younger sister, Khazar Elyassnia, to a drug dealer. According to Elyassnia, the man gave her GHB and other drugs and then sexually assaulted her. Prosecutors said that on April 4, 2023, Momeni drove Lee to a remote location beneath the Bay Bridge, stabbed him with a knife from his sister’s kitchen, and left him to die.

During the trial, Momeni maintained that he had acted in self-defense. He claimed that Lee had allegedly attacked him first with a knife following an argument. After a week of deliberations, the jury found Momeni guilty of second-degree murder.

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