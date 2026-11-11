Germany is creating a legal basis for response actions in cyberspace, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said at the annual autumn conference of the Federal Criminal Police Office in Berlin. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Response to hybrid attacks

During his speech, Dobrindt mentioned recent cyberattacks on cooling and freezing systems in supermarkets in France, Germany and other European countries. He called these incidents a next-level hybrid attack and said it requires a response of the same level.

According to the minister, the consequences, risks and costs for actors of hybrid threats need to be increased. Dobrindt added that he is ready to introduce appropriate measures.

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Threat assessment

Dobrindt warned that the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, is the main actor of hybrid threats. According to him, such attacks also originate from Iran and North Korea.

As the agency notes, cyberattacks against Germany have intensified in recent years. Their targets have included airports, railways, government services, industry and other critical infrastructure.

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