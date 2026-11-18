Germany and Austria have called for TikTok’s European business to be removed from the control of the Chinese company ByteDance and transferred to a European owner. Berlin and Vienna said this should help protect user data and limit China’s influence over the social network, Politico reports.

Reference to the US experience

The initiative was put forward by Germany’s State Minister for Culture Wolfram Weimer and Austria’s State Secretary for Digital Affairs Alexander Pröll. It follows developments in the United States, where President Donald Trump last year secured the separation of TikTok’s US business. China’s ByteDance retained about 20% in the new US company.

The US president initially justified the move on national security grounds. German and Austrian officials are now proposing a similar approach for Europe.

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Statements about risks to democracy

In a joint statement, Weimer and Pröll stressed that TikTok has around 200 million users in the EU and plays a significant role in shaping public opinion and civic participation. The platform’s role during elections is already being examined under the EU’s Digital Services Act. Data protection authorities have also fined TikTok over the transfer of European users’ data to China.

The officials called TikTok a visible threat to democratic society. In their view, addressing the problem should begin with ByteDance because of its orientation toward Chinese interests and the still unclear possibilities for the Chinese state to access the data of millions of European users.

The statement was released ahead of a meeting of culture ministers in Brussels. Weimer and Pröll called on other EU countries to join the initiative, but did not specify what a European ownership structure for TikTok might look like. TikTok did not respond to a request for comment.

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