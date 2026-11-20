German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, discussed prospects for creating a new regional security architecture in the Middle East during a meeting in Berlin, Germany. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing a joint statement by the parties.

The Qatari emir was received with military honors at Villa Borsig. After one-on-one talks, Steinmeier and Al Thani held meetings with their delegations.

Conflict involving Iran and the Strait of Hormuz

The main topics were bilateral relations, diplomatic efforts to end the conflict involving Iran, and the situation in the Strait of Hormuz. The joint statement noted that the German president expressed solidarity with Qatar over what the document called unjustified Iranian attacks.

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The leaders also discussed ways to end the conflict and lift the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. They also addressed medium- and long-term opportunities for dialogue, confidence-building, and a new regional security system.

Conference proposal

Steinmeier presented the Qatari emir with the idea of a conference on security and cooperation in the Middle East. The parties agreed to continue exchanging views on this proposal.

Al Thani invited the German president to the Doha Forum, to be held on December 5–6, to discuss the initiative with other interested parties in the region. Germany and Qatar also reaffirmed their intention to strengthen a partnership based on shared economic and security interests, international law, and the peaceful settlement of conflicts.

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