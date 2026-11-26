Germany is preparing to expand its voluntary return programme for Syrians in 2027. Payments could rise to €8,000 per adult, Anadolu Agency reports, citing the German newspaper Bild. The German government has not yet officially confirmed the new payment amounts.

Germany’s Interior Ministry is reviewing its financial assistance system for voluntary returns in 2027. The plan provides for simpler consultations, faster procedures and greater transparency. Currently, a family of four can receive up to €3,600, as well as compensation for flight costs.

Fewer returns than authorities expected

According to data cited by Bild, 5,468 Syrians returned to Syria with state support from January to October 2026. Another approximately 3,000 people left without financial assistance. The proposed changes are intended to increase the number of voluntary departures, which has so far fallen short of government targets.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has repeatedly stated that Berlin will encourage Syrians who arrived in the country after the start of the civil war in Syria in 2011 to return and contribute to rebuilding the country. In March, at a joint press conference with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, Merz said that about 80% of Syrians currently living in Germany are expected to return to Syria over the next three years. At the same time, he noted that well-integrated Syrians who wish to remain will be allowed to do so.

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Housing in Syria and direct flights

Germany also plans to support housing projects in Syria. The state development bank KfW is to allocate €20 million from the federal budget to repair or build around 1,500 housing units for an estimated 10,000 people who will return. The project is scheduled for implementation in 2027–2029.

In February, the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) launched a pilot project in the war-damaged Jobar district of Damascus. It is intended to help secure housing and property rights, including through an advisory centre for returnees with property claims.

According to Bild, voluntary returns could also be facilitated by direct flights between Germany and Syria. Eurowings plans to operate flights from Hamburg every Monday starting in January 2027, with a one-way ticket costing around €200. Additional weekly flights from Berlin, Düsseldorf and Stuttgart are also planned for that month.

According to official data, around 1.28 million people of Syrian migrant origin live in Germany. About 30% of them have German citizenship, while another 292,000 people are under subsidiary protection.

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