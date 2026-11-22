Germany will not support the final draft decision of the UN climate conference in Antalya, Turkey. Federal Environment Minister Carsten Schneider said that the document in its current form is unacceptable to Germany.

Third version of the document

As Der Spiegel reports, Schneider criticized the final draft prepared by the Turkish presidency of the conference. According to him, Germany cannot agree to the third version of the text, which was presented to participants before the closing plenary session.

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According to the publication, the draft contains no provision on phasing out fossil fuels. This is precisely what made the document unacceptable to Germany.

France's reaction

The vote on the summit declaration was due to take place from 9:00 local time in the Anadolu plenary hall. The proposals of the Turkish presidency were also rejected by French Environment Minister Monique Barbut. She said that the new version of the text is even weaker than the previous one.

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