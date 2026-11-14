Germany will not achieve its own climate targets for 2030 and 2040 and also risks failing to meet its ultimate goal — achieving climate neutrality by 2045. This conclusion was reached by the Expert Council on Climate Issues in May; current data from the Agora Energiewende think tank also point to this, Tagesschau reports.

According to the outlet, greenhouse gas emissions in the country are not declining quickly enough. Environmental and conservation organizations link this to the policies of Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government and Economy Minister Katharina Reiche.

Criticism of government policy

Critics mention, in particular, the fuel discount, the German government's efforts in Brussels to abolish the planned ban on internal combustion engines, and the planned postponement of European methane emissions regulation. They also point to the Building Energy Act, which, they say, allows oil and gas heating to be used after 2045.

Concern is also being raised by the reform of the Renewable Energy Sources Act being discussed in the Bundestag. According to Tagesschau, it could slow the development of wind and solar energy. Climate scientist Niklas Höhne of the New Climate Institute said he does not see sufficient government action to curb climate change, and that current decisions could increase emissions in the long term, in his view.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Grids and storage facilities

In Berghülen on the Swabian Alb, where around 2,000 people live, the municipality produces approximately six times more “green” electricity than it consumes. Wind turbines, solar panels on public and private rooftops, and an energy cooperative operate there.

However, an investor did not implement a large battery storage project for surplus electricity because of bureaucratic obstacles. Berghülen Mayor Lukas Walter said that investors primarily complain about the slow expansion of power grids and uncertainty regarding the parameters of the Renewable Energy Sources Act reform.

In September, Environment Minister Carsten Schneider presented Germany's plan for a gradual phaseout of coal, oil and gas. At the same time, Greenpeace says Schneider does not have sufficient support within the government to implement effective climate policy.

Read us on