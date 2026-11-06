In Germany, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has selected Lieutenant General Christian Freuding as the next head of the Bundeswehr. The German Defense Ministry announced this on Thursday, November 6, Anadolu Agency reports.

Appointment in February 2027

The 55-year-old Freuding currently leads Germany's land forces. He is due to assume his duties in the new position in February 2027.

He will replace General Carsten Breuer, who was selected earlier this year as chairman of NATO's Military Committee. Freuding will move to the new post from his current position as commander of the land forces.

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Powers of the new head

As the highest-ranking officer in the Bundeswehr, Freuding will be responsible for the strategic direction of the armed forces' development and the expansion of their capabilities. The appointment marks a personnel change in Germany's top military post, which is set to take place in February 2027.

Before taking command of the land forces last year, Freuding coordinated the military assistance to Ukraine provided by Berlin.

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