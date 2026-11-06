The German Bundestag has approved another postponement of the launch of mandatory state labeling of meat based on animal husbandry conditions. The system, whose launch had previously been delayed until January 1, 2027, is now scheduled to begin on October 1, 2027, Der Spiegel reports.

The decision was adopted with the votes of parliamentary groups belonging to the governing coalition. The reason cited was the need for additional time to implement the reform of the system envisaged by the coalition agreement.

Third postponement of the launch

The law on state labeling was adopted by Germany’s previous government in 2023 after several unsuccessful attempts to introduce such a system. The labeling is intended to inform buyers about the conditions in which animals are kept on farms.

Initially, the system was supposed to start operating on August 1, 2025, for pork sold in supermarkets. Since then, the launch date has been postponed for the third time, including at the request of the federal states.

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The system provides for five categories, ranging from the “stall” level, which corresponds to the legally established minimum, to the “organic” category. Since 2019, retail chains have used their own voluntary labeling with the same levels for pork, beef, and poultry meat.

European Commission objections

The government plans to extend the labeling not only to supermarkets but also to restaurants. It also wants to include imported meat in the mandatory system, whereas the requirement currently applies only to domestically produced products. However, the European Commission has raised objections to this approach.

Social Democratic Party representative Jens Behrens said that the additional period would make it possible to continue dialogue with the European Commission. Christian Democratic Union representative Christina Stumpp stressed that without including foreign products, competition would be distorted to the detriment of German producers.

The animal welfare organization Vier Pfoten criticized the new delay while supporting the preservation of the labeling system. It called for its shortcomings to be addressed and for the standards behind the animal husbandry categories to be explained more clearly.

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