Germany plans to allocate €139.4 billion for defense in 2027 — €31.2 billion more than envisaged for 2026. The Budget Committee has already approved the relevant plan, which is to be put to a parliamentary vote, Anadolu Agency reports.

Defense spending will increase

The total amount will consist of €109.7 billion in the regular defense budget and €29.6 billion from the special fund for the Bundeswehr established in 2022. These figures take into account an adjustment made by the Budget Committee.

More than €60 billion is planned for military procurement. The funds are earmarked for aircraft, equipment and infrastructure as part of Berlin's course toward meeting higher NATO defense-spending targets.

Aid and UN contributions will be reduced

At the same time, Germany's Development Ministry budget is expected to decrease to €9.58 billion in 2027, compared with €10.05 billion in 2026. The reduction will amount to approximately €470 million.

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Less funding is planned for bilateral state cooperation, crisis management and reconstruction. Crisis-related expenditures are expected to decline by nearly 40%.

Contributions to the UN and other international organizations through the Development Ministry are planned to be reduced from €515.9 million in 2026 to €442.7 million in 2027. In the Foreign Ministry budget, Germany's contribution to the UN is expected to decrease from €517.2 million to €309.5 million, while the overall category of payments to the UN and international organizations will fall from €887.8 million to €680 million.

Part of the decrease is explained by the standard three-year payment schedule for UN peacekeeping operations: in 2027, Germany is expected to pay only 50% of the relevant contribution.

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