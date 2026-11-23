The German government plans to transfer €10 each month to investment accounts for every child and teenager aged six to 18. The Frühstartrente program, or “early-start pension,” is intended to encourage long-term retirement savings and partly reduce pressure on the state pension system, Deutsche Welle reports.

How the program will work

Funds in such accounts will not be available for use until retirement age is reached. The current plan provides for the possibility of transferring savings to private pension accounts. Investment income will not be taxed during the accumulation period, and tax will be levied only when funds are withdrawn.

According to government calculations, the €1,440 that the state will contribute over 12 years could grow to around €53,000 by the time a person retires, assuming an average annual return of 7%. Parents and relatives will also be able to top up the account. With additional contributions of €50 per month, the total savings could reach €300,000.

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Demographic pressure and economists’ criticism

Germany’s pension system is coming under increasing strain due to an aging population and low birth rates. In the 1960s, there were six contributors for every pensioner, compared with only two today. The fertility rate is 1.32 children per woman, while the working-age population is shrinking by around 1% annually due to demographic changes, according to an estimate by LBBW bank.

To finance payments, the state directs more than €123 billion annually to the mandatory pension insurance system — nearly a quarter of the federal budget. Axel Börsch-Supan, a professor at the Technical University of Munich, believes that starting to save early makes sense because of compound interest, but the program alone will not solve the systemic problems of the pension model.

Economists also warn that state contributions may benefit wealthier families more, as they can afford to invest additional funds. The Ifo Institute criticizes the scheme as a distribution of funds that the state then recovers through taxes. At the same time, the government says the program will give all children a start in the capital market regardless of their families’ wealth and will promote financial literacy.

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