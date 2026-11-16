Germany plans to introduce state support for pension investment accounts for private retirement savings from the beginning of 2027. The new mechanism is intended to become a legislative replacement for the Riester pension scheme for new contracts and encourage people to invest funds in the capital market, including in globally diversified exchange-traded funds.

As Tagesschau reports, according to Bundesbank data, more than €3.5 trillion in savings held by German residents is kept in current accounts or generates only minimal returns in deposits and savings accounts. Christian Klein, a financial expert at the University of Kassel, noted that only one in five residents of the country invests in the stock market.

State top-ups on contributions

According to the federal government, the state will add 50 cents for every euro saved if the annual contribution does not exceed €360. For contributions above this amount and up to €1,800, a top-up of 25 cents per euro is planned. The maximum basic state support will amount to €540 per year, provided the corresponding contributions are made.

Families with children will be able to receive an additional €300 for each child. Christoph Hommel, a pension savings expert at the Finanztip portal, believes that the new account is primarily designed for those who intend to increase their future pension over the long term.

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Choice between returns and guarantees

Participants will be able to choose models with higher return potential, including investments in ETFs with globally diversified shares, or guaranteed products. At the same time, Klein warned that guarantees of returning invested funds reduce expected returns and, accordingly, the size of the future pension.

In a survey of more than one thousand participants conducted under Klein's leadership, three quarters of respondents said they could imagine investing through such a pension account. At the same time, more than half would like guarantees of the full return of every euro invested.

Existing Riester pension contracts can continue to receive contributions: no automatic cancellation or transfer to the new system is envisaged. However, from 2027 it will no longer be possible to conclude new contracts under the old model. The government also plans to offer its own standard investment account, but its parameters and launch date have not yet been determined.

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