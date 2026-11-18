In Germany, the federal government and rail group Deutsche Bahn have concluded a new financial agreement. According to Der Spiegel, it provides for a record €83 billion to be directed to the company’s rail network. In return, the group must demonstrate concrete progress, otherwise it could face penalties.

Funding with conditions

The new agreement ties state funding for infrastructure to the results Deutsche Bahn must achieve going forward. The funds are to go specifically to the group’s rail network.

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Passenger expectations

Deutsche Bahn promises improvements, but Der Spiegel raises the question of when the company’s customers will feel them. According to the photo caption in the article, the punctuality situation at Frankfurt Central Station remains dramatic. Concrete progress in the network’s performance is precisely the condition of the new financial agreement.

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