Germany is promoting the idea of embedding long-term financing for Ukraine in the next seven-year EU budget so that future fundraising cannot be unilaterally blocked by a single state. Politico Europe reports, citing officials familiar with the budget negotiations.

Berlin proposes giving the European Union an additional financial reserve to raise loans in support of Kyiv beyond the €100 billion that the European Commission has already proposed allocating for Ukraine. Such a mechanism would make it possible to raise funds in the future without having to immediately approve substantial spending.

Voting mechanism

Adoption of the next EU multiannual budget and the related mechanism will require unanimous support from member states. At the same time, Germany wants subsequent decisions on raising funds for Ukraine to be adopted by a qualified majority. According to a Politico Europe source, this would make it more difficult for an individual government to block support for Kyiv.

The initiative, according to the publication, may face resistance from Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, which have demanded the option not to participate in financing aid to Ukraine. The issue is being discussed ahead of a special EU summit scheduled for November 26–27.

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Berlin's demands

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, in a letter to European Council President António Costa, linked Berlin's support for the new EU budget to raising another €45 billion for Ukraine in 2027 and defining the financial perspective from 2028. Germany is the largest contributor to the EU budget, whose total volume amounts to €2 trillion.

A European Commission representative told Politico Europe that more than €40 billion could be needed to pay interest on existing loans. This would account for a significant part of the €100 billion proposed for Ukraine under the seven-year budget and could create a need for additional financing after current needs are covered.

German officials also fear that exemptions for smaller states could set a precedent for larger countries. The article mentions a possible victory by Marine Le Pen, leader of France's National Rally, in the French presidential election scheduled for April.

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