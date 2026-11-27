The German government has proposed introducing a new EU-level compensation model for rights holders from providers of generative artificial intelligence. It concerns cases in which AI creates texts, music or videos that compete with works created by humans. This was reported by Tagesschau, citing the German government's position for EU copyright consultations.

Payments through collective management organizations

Under the German government's plan, rights holders should receive a fair share of the added value created through the use of AI systems in the European Union. The funds are planned to be directed to rights holders through collective rights management organizations.

Rights holders who have made their works available free of charge for training AI models will be eligible for such payments. Those who object to the use of their works for training systems will still be able to negotiate individual licensing agreements with AI providers.

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Media protection and uniform rules

The German government also drew attention to the operation of AI systems that search for current media materials online, analyze them and summarize them in their own responses. In the government's view, this may cause media companies to lose website visitors and, consequently, advertising and subscription revenue. The document emphasizes the need to ensure the economic viability of media, the preservation of pluralism and diversity of opinion.

Germany wants all providers of AI models on the EU market to confirm compliance with European copyright law regardless of where the models were trained. It is also proposed to simplify the procedure for rights holders to opt out of the use of works for AI training and to verify compliance with such an opt-out. At the same time, the German government cautioned that the new rules could increase the cost of foundation AI models or limit their availability.

Germany and 14 other EU countries had previously called on the European Commission to submit a legislative proposal as soon as possible to strengthen copyright in the age of AI. A legislative package that will also concern copyright is planned in the European Commission's work program for the second quarter of 2027, but its specific content has not yet been determined.

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