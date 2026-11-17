In Berlin, Germany, the German national team thrashed the Netherlands 5-0 in a Nations League match and finished first in Group A2, advancing to the tournament’s quarter-finals. As reported by Channel NewsAsia, Florian Wirtz scored twice, while the hosts netted four of their five goals in 18 minutes of the second half.

Match progress

The Netherlands could have opened the scoring, but Donyell Malen headed over the bar from close range. At the other end, Derry Scherhant first hit the post and, in the 41st minute, cut in from the left flank and sent the ball into the top corner. It was the first goal for the 24-year-old Freiburg winger for the national team.

In the 60th minute, Wirtz doubled Germany’s lead with a left-footed shot from outside the penalty area, with the ball going in off the far post. Five minutes later, Nico Schlotterbeck headed in a free kick from Bryan Gruda. In the 71st minute, Gruda assisted Wirtz, and in the 77th minute he scored himself after Scherhant hit the post again.

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Group standings

Germany, the Netherlands and Greece finished the group stage with 11 points. Greece beat Serbia 1-0 at home thanks to a goal by Georgios Masouras in the 69th minute. The Netherlands finished second and advanced, Greece came third, while Serbia failed to earn a single point.

Germany’s fifth goal secured first place for them on goal difference in head-to-head matches. For the Dutch, it was their first defeat since Xavi Hernandez was appointed head coach in August. The Netherlands national team had last lost an international match by a five-goal margin in 1959, when West Germany beat them 7-0 in Cologne.

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